× Victim followed, car shot into in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Police police are investigating after a victim says she was followed and had her car shot into on Wednesday night.

High Point police said officers were called to the 800 block of Cliffside Avenue on a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m.

A female victim told police a car was tailgating her from the West Green Drive area.

The victim eventually pulled into her driveway on Cliffside Avenue and the vehicle stopped behind her, someone fired shots into her car and the vehicle drove off.

The victim’s vehicle was hit at least twice and shell casings were recovered at the scene. The victim was not injured.

High Point police believe the suspects “likely confused her vehicle for someone else’s that they were looking to assault.”

The victim was not able to describe the suspect vehicle.