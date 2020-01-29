× UNC-Chapel Hill bans nonessential travel to China amid coronavirus outbreak

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill has banned all nonessential travel to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A letter sent to the “Carolina Community” points to the U.S. Department of State’s travel advisory related to the outbreak.

Those with essential travel needs are required to contact the school’s global operations specialist.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

On Wednesday, the number of cases jumped to 5,974, surpassing the 5,327 people diagnosed with SARS.

However, the death toll, which stood at 132 Wednesday, was still less than half the number who died in China from SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.