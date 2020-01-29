‘The Day Helen Disappeared’ – the podcast episode 3: ‘Why even bother?’

Posted 11:40 am, January 29, 2020, by

Helen Dalton has been gone longer than she was alive. Her children are grown, have moved on, so why is it so important for police to keep digging to find out what happened to her? The story of a young girl from Surry County, North Carolina, might provide clues to why, when it comes to stories like Helen’s, you should “Never say never.”

Subscribe to “The Day Helen Disappeared”

iTunes
RSS
Google Play
Spotify
Stitcher
Radio Public
Tunein

The Day Helen Disappeared — read the web stories and watch the videos

Other FOX8 original podcasts

Deadly Secrets

Seduced By Satan

Who Killed Jennifer Short?

The Day Helen Disappeared

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.