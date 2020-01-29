‘The Day Helen Disappeared’ – the podcast episode 3: ‘Why even bother?’

Helen Dalton has been gone longer than she was alive. Her children are grown, have moved on, so why is it so important for police to keep digging to find out what happened to her? The story of a young girl from Surry County, North Carolina, might provide clues to why, when it comes to stories like Helen’s, you should “Never say never.”

Subscribe to “The Day Helen Disappeared”

iTunes

RSS

Google Play

Spotify

Stitcher

Radio Public

Tunein

The Day Helen Disappeared — read the web stories and watch the videos

Other FOX8 original podcasts



Deadly Secrets

Seduced By Satan

Who Killed Jennifer Short?

The Day Helen Disappeared

What Happened to Baby Doe?

Caitlin Can’t Remember

NASCAR: “Dirty Air”