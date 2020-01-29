Schools receive SPICE grants to keep parents ahead of their kids’ education in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's an event worth celebrating at Gate City Charter Academy in Greensboro.

People packed the academy's gymnasium representing the schools that received SPICE grants through the Guilford County Council of PTAs and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

“Every year you have an opportunity to apply for a grant up to $1000,” said Paula Skelton-Jarrell, VP of Guilford County Council of PTAs and SPICE Grant Chair. “And with the grant, you can apply for a special program for strengthening parents struggling with their children.”

SPICE is an acronym and stands for “Strengthening Parent involvement in Children's Education.” Research shows that children perform better in school when their parents are involved. Schools can use the money awarded through the SPICE grant to come up with creative programs to get parents better involved.

When it comes to programming, Skelton-Jarrell said the sky is the limit.

“The best part of the grant is watching those parents and family members get together, work together, and learn how to do things.,” said Skelton-Jarrell. “For instance, there's a new math so we had teachers do a program so the parents could understand the new math. They came in, they worked with the parents and students.”

To date, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has given $390,000 dollars to support SPICE grants. But students are the real winners!

“They're learning every day and just to know that they have a parent there supporting them and working with them on the project,” said Skelton-Jarrell. “It's a lot of fun!”

2020 marks the 18th anniversary of SPICE grants.