‘Incendiary device’ sparks small fire at Greensboro Walmart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A small fire at a Greensboro Walmart was connected back to an "incendiary device," according to the Time Henshaw, Greensboro fire marshal.

At about 7:05 a.m., crews responded to a reported fire at Walmart on Wendover Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, there was no smoke outside and some smoke inside the building.

The investigation determined the fire was caused by an "incendiary device," but the fire marshal did not identify a specific device.

Police have suspect information and are investigating.

The Walmart was closed while officials investigate.