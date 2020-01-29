High Point home hit three times in possible shooting on Langford Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point home was struck while people were inside, police say.

Tuesday night, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 809 Langford Avenue.

Police say a home was hit by at least three projectiles.

People were inside the home at the time, but no one was injured.

Officers were told three to four men were seen running away from the scene, but it is unclear if those men were involved. Police say they have limited suspect information

Due to limited information, investigators do not know if this was a targeted or random shooting.