Graham officer shoots, kills man while serving warrant on East Elm Street

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Graham, according to police.

Overnight, police were responding to 716 E. Elm St to serve a warrant.

At the scene, officers were looking for the suspect when a man was shot by a Graham police officer moments before midnight Wednesday morning.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Graham police did not explain what led to the shooting.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while SBI investigates.

 

