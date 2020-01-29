Graham officer shoots, kills man while serving warrant on East Elm Street

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Graham, according to police.
Overnight, police were responding to 716 E. Elm St to serve a warrant.
At the scene, officers were looking for the suspect when a man was shot by a Graham police officer moments before midnight Wednesday morning.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No officers were injured.
Graham police did not explain what led to the shooting.
The officer was placed on administrative leave while SBI investigates.