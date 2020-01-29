FBI warns North Carolinians about threatening phone scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Scams that have been around for years now come with a twist and the threats are frightening.

“You will be taken under custody by the federal officers as there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment,” said one voicemail.

It’s pretty obvious the message is a scam. Still, people fall for them, which is why agents in the FBI’s North Carolina office sent out a warning Wednesday afternoon.

The warning states "the scammer impersonates a government official and uses intimidation tactics."

These tactics weren’t used in Charlotte Hawks. She says the con artist who called her was more believable.

“This man’s voice came on and said, 'What you need to do is let us change your Social Security number. You have to give me yours now,'” Hawks said.

Hawks has heard these stories before.

“They do it every so often with the scams,” Hawks said.

She didn’t let her guard down despite the caller’s threats.

“It’s so aggravating. I’m 79. I don’t need all of that stuff,” Hawks said.

“We request you to get back to us so that we can discuss this case before taking any legal action against you,” said the scam caller.

It’s not just the calls.

Letters are also showing up in mailboxes telling people they have debts that need to be paid.

Don’t let them fool you. There are obvious signs, like the distorted text, that means trouble.