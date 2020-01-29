Driver killed in head-on crash on NC 8 in Lexington identified

Posted 9:03 am, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 09:07AM, January 29, 2020

Wreck (stock image - Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Troopers have identified the woman killed in a head-on crash in Lexington on Tuesday night.

Gloria Francine Torain, 45, of Lexington, was driving a 2004 Lexus when she crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on on N.C. 8., about 139 feet south of State Road 2277.

Torain was killed in the crash.

No one was else was in the Lexus.

One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not serious.

At this point, troopers do not know why the driver of the Lexus crossed the center line.

The investigation is ongoing.

Google Map for coordinates 35.750818 by -80.260089.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.