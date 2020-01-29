× Driver killed in head-on crash on NC 8 in Lexington identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Troopers have identified the woman killed in a head-on crash in Lexington on Tuesday night.

Gloria Francine Torain, 45, of Lexington, was driving a 2004 Lexus when she crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on on N.C. 8., about 139 feet south of State Road 2277.

Torain was killed in the crash.

No one was else was in the Lexus.

One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not serious.

At this point, troopers do not know why the driver of the Lexus crossed the center line.

The investigation is ongoing.