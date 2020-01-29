Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem has some super dishes for your Super Bowl party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many, the Super Bowl is as much about the food as it is the game. On this Recipe Wednesday, we stopped by Bib's Downtown in Winston-Salem for some delicious recipes that will score points with your game day crowd.

Stuffed football dates

Ingredients

One package of dried pitted dates

One block of cream cheese

Hot pepper jelly

Pulled pork

Strips of bacon

The number of ingredients will vary according to you how much you make.

Directions

Spread your slice dates apart and lay a slice of cream cheese to fit. Top cream cheese with a small amount of pepper jelly vantop pepper jelly with pulled pork. Nail wrap the bacon around the stuffed date and stick with a toothpick to secure. Now bake in a 350 degrees oven for about 15 to 20 minutes until the bacon is done. Take from oven let cool remove toothpick and enjoy it's time for kickoff!

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients

3 1/2 lb of cooked shredded chicken

One pound of cream cheese

One cup of ranch dressing

One cup of Texas Pete

One cup of your favorite shredded cheese

Directions

Smoke or boil your chicken until done cool and shred set aside.

Nail mix cream cheese with your chicken, add your ranch dressing and your Texas Pete and mix thoroughly. Transfer to a baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 to 30 minutes until golden and bubbling on the sides. Remove from oven,sprinkle your shredded cheese over top and return the oven for another 5 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Enjoy!

Smoked Rub Tips

Ingredients

Rib tips

Your favorite dry rub

Your favorite barbecue sauce

Oil for deep frying

Directions

Cut and prepare and rub your rib tips, place them on a 250 degrees smoker until done and tender, or bake in your oven until tender. Remove rib tips when are done, at this point you can cool them down or you can take him straight to the fryer. Dropped rib tips in deep fryer at 375 degrees for about 3 to 5 minutes until lightly crisp then transfer to a bowl and toss with your favorite sauce Bib's Bestern of course... Now you are ready for serving with celery or with other veggies

Enjoy the game!

Brisket

Ingredients

One whole brisket and your favorite dry rub

Sliced onions and peppers your choice on amounts

Creamy melted cheddar cheese

One posted sub bun

Directions

Rub and smoke or bake your brisket until done and tender, technique your choice.

Sauteed onions and peppers in butter until tender and set aside. Now put a quarter to a half-pound of sliced brisket in a hot pan with a little of your favorite barbecue sauce, Bib's Bestern Sauce of course... Why that is so getting warm toast your sub bun sliced side down in a pan. Now it's time to build your sandwich. You can add whatever condiments you'd like to your bun mayonnaise mustard etc now add your brisket and your sauteed onions and peppers on top of brisket now slather your cheese sauce on top of that and you are a ready to go.you can slice this in serving portions and serve or serve a whole one