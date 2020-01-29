× 1-week-old baby missing, Amber Alert says, after 3 women found dead in Florida home

MIAMI, Fla. — A 1-week-old baby disappeared from a Florida home after three women were found dead inside, according to WSVN.

At about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Miami-Dade police responded to a home on the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.

At the scene, officers found three women dead with gunshot wounds.

Andrew Caballeiro, a 1-week-old boy who lived in the home, has since disappeared, WSVN reports. He is believed to be with his father who also lived in the home.

The boy’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, is described as a 5-foot-7 man, weighing about 240 pounds, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“DO NOT APPROACH,” FDLE warns.

“We’re asking the assistance of the community to locate him and his newborn infant child, so he’s not at the residence, and we’re attempting to locate him,” Miami-Dade Police detective Lee Cowart said, according to WSVN. “He is just not at the scene, and he should be here at the residence.”

PLEASE SHARE! #FLAMBER Alert for Andrew Caballeiro, 1 week old male, last seen Miami. May be w Ernesto Caballeiro, 49 yo male, 5'7", 240lbs. 2001 White Chevy Express, FL tag HETY13. DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. Call Miami-Dade PD at 305-471-2400 or 911. pic.twitter.com/FIJxjubR1T — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2020

They could be in a 2001 White Chevy Express with Florida tags HETY13.

The vehicle may have a decal of “Nesty School Services” on it and a decal that says “Caution: Transporting Children” on the back left door, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call Miami-Dade police at (305) 471-2400 or 911.