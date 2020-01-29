Watch Live: Senators to ask questions of president’s lawyers, impeachment managers ahead of witness vote

1 person has life-threatening injuries after house fire in Forsyth County

Posted 8:04 pm, January 29, 2020, by
Fire truck (Stock Photo)

Fire truck (Stock Photo)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Forsyth County.

The fire was reported at a home at 508 Twana Lane, in the Belews Creek community, at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday.

One person in the home was able to escape on their own uninjured. Firefighters got a second person out and they were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The home had significant fire damage. It took approximately 50 firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

There is no word on what started the fire and firefighters are still investigating.

Google Map for coordinates 36.218080 by -80.118977.

508 Twana Ln, Belews Creek, NC 27009

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.