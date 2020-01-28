Woman, 4 children missing as family fears for children’s safety, Louisiana State Police say

JACKSON PARISH, La. — Investigators are trying to find a woman and four children who disappeared in Louisiana, according to a Level II Endangered/Missing Children and Welfare Concern Media Advisory from Louisiana State Police.

Amanda Morgan, 33, of Chatham, is believed to be with 11-year-old Allison Morgan, 9-year-old Brayden Morgan, 8-year-old Autumn Morgan and 4-year-old Adalynn Morgan. LSP say 25-year-old Tyler Heard may also be with the woman and children.

The family is concerned about Amanda Morgan’s mental status and the safety of the children while in her care.

Family believes she could be heading to Alabama where she has more family.

They were last seen in a blue 2015 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate HFM2002.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 259-9021 or call 911.