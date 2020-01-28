Autumn Hudnall, an endocrine physician assistant with Wake Forest Baptist Health, talks about thyroid health in today's House Call.
Wake Forest Baptist health worker discusses thyroid health
-
Local hospitals will not allow guests under 13 years old amid ‘widespread’ flu outbreak
-
Celebrating the holiday season while dealing with grief
-
Lexington Medical Center will stop delivering babies by end of June
-
Mother delivers baby at Winston-Salem hospital after suffering heart attack
-
East Forsyth High School students learn human anatomy in a hands-on display with Wake Forest Baptist Health
-
-
Piedmont health systems addressing physician burnout
-
‘Time flew by’: Neurology patients use virtual technology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
-
Sneez app by Wake Forest Baptist Health helps track illnesses in your area
-
Novant Health nurse practitioner shares tips for getting more sleep
-
Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Winston-Salem
-
-
Local health worker talks about what vaccines you should get
-
Timelapse video shows Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Moravian star being put together; star lighting will be Monday
-
What’s the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes?