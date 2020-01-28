Wake Forest Baptist health worker discusses thyroid health

Posted 9:00 am, January 28, 2020, by
Data pix.

Autumn Hudnall, an endocrine physician assistant with Wake Forest Baptist Health, talks about thyroid health in today's House Call.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.