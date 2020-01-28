× UNCG reports case of mumps

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A case of mumps has been confirmed by officials at UNCG, according to a letter to the university community.

A temporary worker was on campus for three days but was only contagious one of those days and left the campus, UNCG says.

School officials say Student Health Services is working with the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Division to increase awareness of the mumps virus.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that is transmitted person to person through coughing, sneezing or talking.

The most common symptoms are low-grade fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen or tender salivary glands along the jaw or behind the ears.

While vaccination against mumps is the best protection against getting infected, vaccinated people can still get infected.

Anyone diagnosed with mumps or suspected of having mumps should stay home for five days after the onset of symptoms.

Officials give the following tips to avoid getting mumps:

wash hands frequently and efficiently

cover your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

avoid sharing food and drinks

UNCG is urging students who feel symptoms between Jan. 13 and Feb. 6 to contact Student Health Services or their healthcare provider.