FOREST OAKS, N.C. — A 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Triad overnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

NCGS reports the earthquake hit at 1:29 a.m.

Its epicenter was about 2.5 miles northwest of Forest Oaks and about 3.8 miles down.

More than 60 people told NCGS they felt the quake.