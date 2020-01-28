Remains of NC soldier who died in Syria arrive home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The remains of Army Specialist Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, arrived back in the United States, WITN reports.

The flag-draped coffin was delivered overnight to Dover Air Force Base.

Moore died after an accident in Syria Friday, according to the Department of Defense.

The government says he died in a "rollover accident."

A news release issued Saturday says that he was conducting "route clearing operations."

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, N.C.

He is survived by his parents and three siblings.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Army Service Ribbon.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all of the US flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of Moore.

