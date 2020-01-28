Watch Live: President Trump’s legal team wraps up opening arguments in the impeachment trial

Person taken to hospital with gunshot wound after shooting on Primrose Avenue in Greensboro

Posted 11:52 am, January 28, 2020

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Primrose Avenue, according to Greensboro police.

At about 6:29 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on the 3500 block of Primrose Avenue.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. No one else was injured.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

