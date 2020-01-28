× Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled over

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WDJT) — Following the rules of the road is important — even if you’re the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the Wienermobile for not following the Move Over Law. The driver of the Weinermobile was given a verbal warning.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind motorists that when a vehicle is on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing, the motorist is required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible.

If a safe lane change is not possible, or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle.