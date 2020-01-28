× NC father charged with murder in connection to death of 5-month-old son, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A father was charged Tuesday with the murder of his 5-month-old son, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, WSOC reports.

Quandeel Taylor, 24, is in police custody.

On Jan. 14, his 5-month-old son was reportedly taken to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

The infant had signs of abusive head trauma, police say.

An investigation started on Jan. 17, and the boy died on Jan. 22.

The investigation is ongoing.