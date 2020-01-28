More than 1.6 million sign petition to change NBA logo to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A petition to change the NBA logo to depict Kobe Bryant soared to more than 1.6 million signatures in about two days.

Created on Change.org by a user named Nick M. based in Vancouver, Canada, the petition suggests changing the logo to “immortalize him forever.”

On Monday, the creator of the petition wrote, “Wow. I truly cannot express this, the support from you guys has been overwhelmingly amazing…I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this petition and made it possible. All of this is for Kobe!”

The current NBA logo, a man in silhouette dribbling a basketball, is meant to be the likeness of Jerry West, another legendary Laker.

West, however, has said he wishes the NBA would change the logo during an interview on ESPN.

