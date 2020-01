Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olympias is our Pet of the Week!

She came to the Guilford County Animal Shelter with two brothers. Now she's on her own while the other two were adopting when she was undergoing medical treatment.

She's doing much better now, but this sweet girl could use a good home with a family who can take good care of her.

For more information, contact the Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3401.