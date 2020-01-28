× Man killed when 3,000-pound pipe fell off truck at Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. — A man is dead after a 3,000-pound pipe dropped onto him in Topsail Beach, according to WECT.

At about 11:44 a.m. Monday, police say 47-year-old Roberto Gonzalez Jr. was working with crews unloading pipeline for Topsail Beach’s Channel Dredging and Beach Nourishment Project when the pipe fell off a truck near South Anderson Boulevard and Drum Avenue.

Gonzalez worked for a contracted trucking firm from Texas.

“We saw the loader coming back with the pipe, and then all of a sudden, the ambulance pulled up, and we just said ‘Woah what’s going on?’” James Casey, who lives in Topsail Beach, told WECT. “So we started looking and then, you know, took the dogs for a walk and we kinda looked around and we noticed that a pipe had fallen off the backside of the trailer.

Police Chief Samuel Gervase said, “This was a tragic unfortunate accident and our hearts and prayers go out to all involved.”