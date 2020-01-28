Man accused of smoking marijuana in court while appearing on a drug possession charge

Posted 7:53 am, January 28, 2020, by
Spencer Alan Boston

Spencer Alan Boston

LEBANON, Tenn. — A man in court for allegedly possessing drugs faces new charges after he started smoking marijuana in front of a judge, according to WSMV. 

Spencer Alan Boston, 20, of Levanon, stood before General Sessions Judge Haywood Barry on a charge of simple possession Monday.

WSMV reports Boston was speaking about marijuana legalization when he pulled out what looked to be a marijuana cigarette.

Boston reportedly put the cigarette in his mouth and lit it with a match.

The courtroom began to laugh, and Boston was arrested.

He is charged with disorderly conduct, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and contempt, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office records.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.