Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits Caribbean Sea off the coast of Jamaica, tsunami threat message issued

An earthquake that hit offshore of Jamaica Tuesday has been upgraded to magnitude 7.7, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit 77.6 miles north-northwest of Lucea in Jamaica.

A tsunami threat message has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after the earthquake hit.

The weather service said there is a threat of tsunami waves reaching about 1 to 3 feet above tide level for the coasts of Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary depth of 6 miles.

There are no initial reports of damage or casualties.

Carol Rosenberg, a New York Times reporter, tweeted that the "earth is literally shaking here" at the press room at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

The USGS initially estimated the earthquake was a 7.3 magnitude, before upgrading it to 7.7.

