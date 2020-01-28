Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits Caribbean Sea off the coast of Jamaica, tsunami threat message issued

Posted 3:15 pm, January 28, 2020, by and , Updated at 03:19PM, January 28, 2020
Data pix.

An earthquake that hit offshore of Jamaica Tuesday has been upgraded to magnitude 7.7, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit 77.6 miles north-northwest of Lucea in Jamaica.

A tsunami threat message has been issued by the U.S. National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center after the earthquake hit.

The weather service said there is a threat of tsunami waves reaching about 1 to 3 feet above tide level for the coasts of Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary depth of 6 miles.

There are no initial reports of damage or casualties.

Carol Rosenberg, a New York Times reporter, tweeted that the "earth is literally shaking here" at the press room at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

The USGS initially estimated the earthquake was a 7.3 magnitude, before upgrading it to 7.7.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.