Local businesses react to coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As Dennis Leong walks around the Hang Feng Inc. distribution center on West Market Street in Greensboro, his mind is focused on China.

Leong is the Director of Operation for the company. The company serves as a food distributor to Asian restaurants all over the United States.

"We have a call center in Fujian," Leong said.

Fujian is more than 400 miles from Wuhan, which is currently ground zero for the coronavirus.

"I`m not only worried for my relatives. I`m worried for my friends," Leong said.

Less than 20% of their products here in the US come from China, which is mostly containers and some dry foods.

The outbreak has not impacted distribution at all, and they don't foresee it doing so however some of their employees from the US are visiting in China for the Chinese New Year.

HF Foods company is taking precautions to ensure the spread of the disease doesn't impact them.

"We did make special precautions if any employees get back to Fujian or even the epidemic area when they come back. We are making sure they stay at home for two weeks before they come back to work," Leong said.

Other businesses in the Triad are also facing concerns over the global outbreak.

The High Point Market Authority invites people from around the world to it's March furniture shows. They fear the coronavirus could impact attendance, so they've been monitoring the outbreak.

'I don`t want to jump to any conclusions or scare anybody, but it is something we are watching every single day," said Tom Conley, President and CEO of High Point Market.

There are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US. There are none in North Carolina.

Health experts FOX8 has reached out say the chances of it coming here are slim.