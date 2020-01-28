× Juvenile shot in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile victim was shot in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Grant Avenue around 5 p.m. when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a female victim who was shot in the arm.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The wound does not appear life-threatening, the release says.

The victim was reportedly walking with friends in the Thurmond Street area near 20th Street when several shots were heard.

She realized that she had been shot and ran to the area of Grant Avenue where police were called.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This investigation is in its early stages and the Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800