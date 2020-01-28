Justin Bieber to perform in Greensboro on ‘Changes’ tour

Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Bieber is heading to Greensboro!

The popular singer, behind songs “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean” and featured on Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” plans to release his fifth studio album, “Changes,” on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

That same day tickets go on sale for the album tour.

The tour will take Bieber to Greensboro for a show at the Coliseum on July 29.

A couple days earlier, Bieber will perform in Columbia, South Carolina, at the Colonial Life Area on July 27.

For more information, visit Justin Bieber’s website. 

 

