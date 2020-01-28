‘I’m not ready but here I go’; LeBron James breaks silence after Kobe Bryant’s death

The day after Kobe Bryant’s death shocked the globe and inspired memorials all across the country, LeBron James wrote his own tribute on Instagram.

James has played for the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018, the team Bryant was on from 1996 to 2016.

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this s— on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾#Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters, Gianna, were among nine people killed Sunday morning when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. Also killed were John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zoboyan.

The day of the crash, former teammate Shaquille O’Neal offered his tribute on Twitter.

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW,” O’Neal tweeted.

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant and O’Neal played together for the Los Angeles Lakers for eight seasons and won three NBA Championships in 2000-2002.

After the news broke, reactions started to pour in on social media mourning the star athlete’s death.

Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Coach K coached Kobe in the 2008 and ‘12 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/KbhX3kiceZ — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend…you inspired millions on and off the court. Thank you for your life and influence. “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do”-… https://t.co/pAhb2BRQzx — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) January 26, 2020

Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant 😢 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020

R.I.P Legend 😔 Prayers up 🙏 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUAgvA1DXp — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020

So sick rn… you inspired me to work as hard as I do. I use to watch you before all my highschool and college games man this one hurt me fr 😓😓 Love you Bean R.I.P. #8/24forever pic.twitter.com/niaKOWt3d7 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) January 26, 2020

It’s not even about basketball at this moment, May God be with your family 🙏🏾 thank you for all the words. #RIP #kobe #8 #24 pic.twitter.com/j9zmjaoQP5 — Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) January 26, 2020

Can't believe it, don't want to believe it! This is unreal! I cried when I saw the news!

Thank you @kobebryant for everything you did for basketball and for who you were as a person. I'm gonna miss you!

One of the saddest days…this one hurts a lot. pic.twitter.com/95zAuxqWUz — jose manuel calderon (@JmCalderon) January 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the news about @kobebryant. He was the best to ever do it. Praying for the Bryant family during this difficult time. Your legacy will live forever, you inspired and transformed a lot of us 😢😥😔 pic.twitter.com/8r0faP9hX2 — Bismack Biyombo (@bismackbiyombo) January 26, 2020

A moment I will never forget. This was my first NBA game. 🙏🏼😢 https://t.co/bZepaPVJMt — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) January 26, 2020

Speechless on this plane ride home! A sad day bruh! RIP Kobe Bean Bryant! Prayers go to his family and loved ones 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 This doesn’t even feel real man.. — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. I cannot believe I just typed those words. Just impossible to comprehend. He was becoming as big a force in his second career as he was on the court. God bless his wife and children. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 26, 2020

Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

My heart hurts for Kobe and his family. Life aint fair man. This cant be — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific. Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

הצטערתי לשמוע על הטרגדיה בארה״ב, יום עצוב לכל אוהבי הספורט בעולם.

קובי בריאנט, מגדולי הכדורסלנים בהיסטוריה, נהרג היום בהתרסקות מסוק בקלבסאס שבקליפורניה. הותיר אחריו אישה, ארבעה ילדים, ומיליוני חובבי כדורסל בעולם. לא יישכח. מי יתן שינוח על משכבו בשלום pic.twitter.com/Y5FGI5D6rZ — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 26, 2020

Jesus this is heartbreaking. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020