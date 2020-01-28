‘I’m not ready but here I go’; LeBron James breaks silence after Kobe Bryant’s death

The day after Kobe Bryant’s death shocked the globe and inspired memorials all across the country, LeBron James wrote his own tribute on Instagram.
James has played for the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018, the team Bryant was on from 1996 to 2016.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this s— on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾#Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters, Gianna, were among nine people killed Sunday morning when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. Also killed were John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zoboyan.
The day of the crash, former teammate Shaquille O’Neal offered his tribute on Twitter.
“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW,” O’Neal tweeted.
Bryant and O’Neal played together for the Los Angeles Lakers for eight seasons and won three NBA Championships in 2000-2002.
After the news broke, reactions started to pour in on social media mourning the star athlete’s death.
