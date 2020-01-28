Game-winning Super Bowl party ideas
The Super Bowl is a great time for a super feast.
With the big game days away, Page Stroud of Sociably Yours offers some Super Bowl party ideas, so you can call the plays on your game-winning Super Bowl party.
Here’s the Menu matchup:
FOX8 favorite bacon wrapped pretzels
Ingredients:
- 1 c of brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons red chili powder
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 1 12 ounce package thinly sliced bacon
- 1 15 ounce short pretzel rods
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil
- Top with a wire rack.
- Mix brown sugar, chili powder and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.
- Dredge both sides of each bacon slice in the brown sugar mixture.
- Wrap a coated bacon slice around each pretzel rod, leaving a small space at the bottom of pretzel uncovered for easy handling.
- Arrange wrapped pretzels on the wire rack atop the baking sheet.
- Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crisp, 15 to 20 minutes.
Wild Card Waffle Iron Brownies Bar
Ingredients:
- 1 box (18.3-oz.) brownie mix
- 1/2 c. water
- 1/4 c. vegetable oil
- 4 large eggs
- cooking spray
Directions:
- Preheat a waffle iron.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir the brownie mix, water, vegetable oil and eggs until well combined.
- When waffle iron is heated, spray with cooking spray.
- Add 1/4 c of batter, close and bake (about 3 minutes).
- Remove from waffle iron and repeat with remaining batter
- Sideline Sips Station
Field Goal Faux Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Lemonade
- 1 oz. Orange Juice
- 1 oz. Pineapple Juice
- Ginger Ale
Directions:
- Mix the juices together
- Top with Ginger Ale