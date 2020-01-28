× Game-winning Super Bowl party ideas

The Super Bowl is a great time for a super feast.

With the big game days away, Page Stroud of Sociably Yours offers some Super Bowl party ideas, so you can call the plays on your game-winning Super Bowl party.

Here’s the Menu matchup:

FOX8 favorite bacon wrapped pretzels

Ingredients:

1 c of brown sugar

3 tablespoons red chili powder

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 12 ounce package thinly sliced bacon

1 15 ounce short pretzel rods

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil

Top with a wire rack.

Mix brown sugar, chili powder and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.

Dredge both sides of each bacon slice in the brown sugar mixture.

Wrap a coated bacon slice around each pretzel rod, leaving a small space at the bottom of pretzel uncovered for easy handling.

Arrange wrapped pretzels on the wire rack atop the baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crisp, 15 to 20 minutes.

Wild Card Waffle Iron Brownies Bar

Ingredients:

1 box (18.3-oz.) brownie mix

1/2 c. water

1/4 c. vegetable oil

4 large eggs

cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat a waffle iron.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, stir the brownie mix, water, vegetable oil and eggs until well combined.

When waffle iron is heated, spray with cooking spray.

Add 1/4 c of batter, close and bake (about 3 minutes).

Remove from waffle iron and repeat with remaining batter

Sideline Sips Station

Field Goal Faux Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz. Lemonade

1 oz. Orange Juice

1 oz. Pineapple Juice

Ginger Ale

Directions: