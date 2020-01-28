× Driver dies in head-on Lexington crash, troopers say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a head-on crash in Lexington on Tuesday night, according to highway patrol.

A Lexus crossed the center line and hit an SUV head on.

The driver of the Lexus was reportedly killed in the crash.

The driver’s identification is not being released at this time.

No one was else was in the Lexus.

One person in the SUV was hurt, but their injuries are not serious.

At this point, troopers do not know why the driver of the Lexus crossed the center line.

The investigation is ongoing.