Davidson County needs foster parents

The Davidson County Department of Social Services is searching for people to care for children in the foster care system.

Right now there are only 50 licensed foster homes.

"We need people who will give children a little bit of hope, a little bit of help and someone that believes in them," said Ashley Collins of DSS. Being a foster parent can be a very tough job."

"It requires a lot of time and patience and the willingness to bend and to change and to do everything you can to meet the needs of the kids," said Jesse Wilson, a foster parent.

In the three years Wilson and his wife have been temporary parents, the reward has been greater than the struggles.

"Not only are you getting the benefit, but the child ultimately will be in a far better place than we will ever leave them," Wilson said.

DSS is looking for more people like the Wilsons, willing to open up their homes to these children who are kids who go into the system as newborns and up to age 17.

"It's scary to come into foster care being ripped from everything you've ever know and had in your life," Collins said.

The goal is to try and keep the kids in the same county to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Right now, the 40 children in their system living across the state. They want to expand the number of places, so these children can find a place to lay their head at night.

"I've always wondered what it would be like if every church in Davidson County would get behind and support one family." Collins said. "If one family would commit to becoming a licensed foster family. What that would mean for our children."

If you're looking to be a foster parent, you have to go through 10 weeks of training as well as several different background checks and home visits.

All of this information will be available at an informational meeting on Feb. 6 at the Davidson County Governmental Building.