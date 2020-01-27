Watch Live: President Trump’s legal team to continue presenting before Senate in impeachment trial

Yadkinville man arrested, charged with forcible rape

Posted 5:24 pm, January 27, 2020, by
Toby Dalton Coppley

Toby Dalton Coppley

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man has been arrested and charged with sex offenses, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Toby Dalton Coppley, 22, is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sexual offense and sexual battery.

On Sept. 8, 2018, the sheriff’s office got a report of a rape.

Following an investigation, Coppley was served with the outstanding on Monday.

Coppley is being held under a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.