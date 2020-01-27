× Yadkinville man arrested, charged with forcible rape

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man has been arrested and charged with sex offenses, according to a news release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Toby Dalton Coppley, 22, is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sexual offense and sexual battery.

On Sept. 8, 2018, the sheriff’s office got a report of a rape.

Following an investigation, Coppley was served with the outstanding on Monday.

Coppley is being held under a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.