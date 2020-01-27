× Woman reunited with service dog found alive after heartbreaking mix-up

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After being told in September that her beloved service dog was found dead, Katelyn Heath was overwhelmed by the call that he was alive, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Jax, who had been missing since late July, was reunited with Heath on Thursday at a local veterinary office. Today, she got to take him home.

“Getting the call that he was alive was so emotional,” said Heath, 19, in the lobby of Animal Medical Centre of Greensboro. “We had been looking at pictures of him that day.”

The Australian cattle mix’s adventure began last summer when a pet sitter fell and dropped his leash. Jax, 2, became startled and ran away.

In September, bad news came: Someone reported that a dog fitting Jax’s description was found dead on a road.

When a family recently brought Jax to Animal Medical Centre after his ear was torn during a fight with another dog at their home, the veterinarian discovered a microchip with all of Jax’s information.

Read more at the Greensboro News & Record.