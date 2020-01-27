Winston-Salem mom asks for community’s help tracking down driver who hit her son, took off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem teen is recovering at home after being hit by a car on Friday.

Tiffany smith says her 19-year-old son Terrell has leg and head injuries and will need surgery.

“His teeth were knocked out, so he can’t really eat. And his mouth is so swollen, he can’t really talk,” Smith said.

The hit-and-run was reported to Winston-Salem Police at 6:38 p.m. at 16th and Liberty streets.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger with damage to the right front bumper area.

“It’s really sad...I do understand that you might not have a license, your tags might be messed up, but you hit somebody’s child,” Smith said.

She hopes someone comes forward with information or the driver steps up.

“That’s not right that you’re still out in the street, and you don’t care, and you know that you did something, and you’re just going on with your life,” Smith said.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.