Thomasville apartment complex sees overflowing dumpsters during contract dispute

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The stacking of bags and boxes outside of three already full trash dumpsters at Big Chair Lofts in Thomasville has not gone unnoticed.

The build up has been from a contractual dispute between the complex and a third party garbage company. The complex tells FOX8 it has gone on for two weeks or six full trash pickups.

Thankfully, on Monday, the two entities had resolved the matter, and the garbage company continued service.

“Who wants to walk out of their door and see piles of trash everywhere,” David Thomas, a Big Chair Lofts resident said as the garbage trucks took off. “First thing [you see] in the morning when you get up.”

FOX8 spoke to the property manager of the complex who said that the scene had become disgusting and hazardous over those two weeks.

On Monday, before the garbage trucks came, trash bags were stacked over the rim of three dumpsters. Broken boxes and ripped garbage bags with trash spilled out of the tears were piled beside them.

The property manager explained that as the pile grew so did the health concerns for their tenants.

“I just did not want them to be infected or hurt,” the manager said.

The manager explained that between 20 and 30 residents were asked to keep the trash bags inside of their homes until the problem with the garbage company was resolved.

“People having to keep trash in their units because they don’t want to bring it out was also a health concern," the manager said.

Health experts detail that trash, when left out in large quantities like this, can bring many health risks. Among them are bacteria, respiratory disease and rodents.

FOX8 News reached out to county health officials who explained that, in situations like this, they normally do not get involved. Trash build up is not seen as an “imminent” health risk.

Thomasville city leaders said they had noticed that trash was building up along the dumpsters at Big Chair Lofts.

The city manager explained that since the complex had a contract with an outside garbage company, there was not much that they could do to remedy the problem immediately.

The city manager explained that in a situation like this if the trash continued to overflow, a notification would be sent to the property manager.

They would be given seven days to fix the issue. If not, then the city would step in, clear the trash through a contract company of their choosing and the property owner would foot the bill.

It stressed that if you are dealing with a problem similar to this, contact the city. If it is a problem that they have control over, then they will find a solution.

If not, then it will be up for you to contact your landlord.

The city manager noted that most of the apartment complexes in Thomasville have agreements with the city’s own solid and waster management garbage pick up. Only a handful do not.