These are the 9 people killed in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. — A helicopter crash made national headlines when the news broke that Kobe Bryant was killed.

The 41-year-old basketball star was the first of nine people identified after the crash.

Kobe and Gianna Maria Onore Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant had been expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game scheduled for Sunday. Gianna was expected to play in the game and Bryant was expected to coach, according to Lady Mavericks team director Evelyn Morales.

Bryant leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters. His oldest daughter turned 17 a week ago; his youngest daughter is 7 months old.

The Altobelli family



Tony Altobelli told CNN his brother, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56; John's daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were killed in the crash. Altobelli was a former assistant baseball coach at the University of Houston, the school said.

Alyssa and and Gianna were teammates, Tony Altobelli said.

Ara Zobayan

Friends identified the pilot of the helicopter as Ara Zobayan, according to KSWB.

Zobayan's friends mourned the experienced pilot on social media. Zobayan trained people to become helicopter pilots and was beloved in the aviation community.

Sarah and Payton Chester

Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton Chester, were identified by former Harbor View Elementary School Todd Schmidt who knew Payton as a former student, KTLA reports.

"As a principal, we work with some amazing families...the Chesters were one of those...engaged, supportive, encouraging, and full of mischief and laughter...and they had the best kiddos!" Schmidt wrote in a Facebook post.

The former principal said they were "genuine, kind-hearted, and caring."

Christina Mauser

Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, California, was killed in the crash, her husband Matt Mauser, wrote on his Facebook page.

"My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash," he wrote.