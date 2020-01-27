Teenager arrested after Starbucks in Greensboro robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teenager faces charges after he allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Greensboro at gunpoint on Sunday, according to an arrest report.

Anthony Bernard Brice, 18, is charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, possession of stolen goods, resist/delay/obstruct public officer and conspiracy.

At 9:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Starbucks at 505 Pisgah Church Road in reference to a robbery.

Three men went into the business with handguns and robbed it, police say.

Brice was arrested early Monday morning.

According to an arrest report, he stole a cell phone and a wallet, valued at $400, by threatening a man with a revolver. After, police say he ran away from the scene.

He had the stolen property with him when he was arrested.

The report says Brice conspired with "unknown" people.