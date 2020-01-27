Singer wears ‘Impeached and Re-elected’ dress to the Grammys

LOS ANGELES — A singer’s dress made a political statement at the Grammys as the impeachment battle continues in the Senate.

“Trump 2020” was printed on the front of Joy Villa’s dress. On the back were the words “Impeached and Re-elected.”

In response to a tweet from REAL 92.3 LA on Twitter calling her “worst dressed at the #GrammyAwards,” Villa tweeted, “I always stay winning.”

Those who follow Villa, however, know this isn’t the first time she has used her Grammys appearance as a chance to promote President Donald Trump.

As expected, Twitter had plenty to say about the singer’s 2020 political statement:

that Joy Villa woman wearing a Trump dress every single year to the Grammys and yet has never been nominated and nobody is buying them albums or streaming those songs, so what is even gaining from this? just goofy. — fan account (@hosthetics) January 26, 2020

I love your bravery! It can not be easy working in the industry that you do. Bless you Joy for knowing what is truly important in this world and isn’t fame and fortune. Thank you again for using your voice to speak the truth! ❤️🇺🇸❤️ — Tina Frascht (@FraschtTina) January 27, 2020

People told Joy Villa you couldn't turn racism, sexism and xenophobia into a dress. Now look whos laughing! pic.twitter.com/8bX2FOJf46 — follow my bts acc @joonseokisses (@bIinkaholic) January 26, 2020

Proud of your courage pic.twitter.com/qLuGoE0dJB — Perellis Maine (@twelvenot12) January 27, 2020

who even is joy villa and why do the grammys invite her every year ? — josh 🪐 (@arianatroyex) January 26, 2020