NBA postpones Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game as Lakers organization mourns loss of Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES -- The NBA has postponed Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers as the Lakers organization mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant.

The league released the following statement on Monday evening:

"The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. "The game will be rescheduled at a later date."

Bryant, 41, and his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.