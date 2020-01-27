Missing service dog believed to be dead reunited with owner in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a reunion that's defying the odds.

Katelyn Heath's service dog got loose in Greensboro last summer.

At one point she believed her dog was dead. Last week that all changed because of a microchip.

"I fell to my knees and started crying, like I had no idea that he was still alive," Heath said.

Heath was convinced she'd never see Jax again after he vanished for seven months.

"We looked for him like three days straight, going in the woods, posting flyers, checked the shelter every morning and every day before they closed," Heath said.

Jax ran away while she was on vacation in July last year. She refused to stop searching and hired and animal tracker, but didn't get the news she was hoping for.

"We kept thinking like maybe it was him that got hit because the animal tracker seemed 100 percent sure. She was very certain that was him," Heath said.

Fast forward to this January and a call that changed everything.

"I was sobbing on the phone with her. I'm like, 'I'm sorry, I was told he was deceased.' She was like, 'He's right here so that's not happening,'" Heath said.

Turns out a family picked up Jax in Greensboro two months ago. Last week he got into a fight with another dog and was brought to the Animal Medical Centre of Greensboro to be treated.

When the family mentioned Jax was a stray the vet staff moved quickly.

"Anytime you hear stray that's the first thing you do and he did happen to have a microchip," said Cindi Mounce, a vet technician with Animal Medical Centre of Greensboro.

Jax's microchip is what made a reunion possible.

"I was laying on him this morning and I texted my mom I was like, 'I still don't believe that this is real,' like he does certain things that he used to do. I never thought I would see this again," Heath said.

Mounce says it's important to know if you pick up a stray you can stop by a shelter or vet's office to scan the animal for a microchip at no cost.