Man shot, killed while on his way to play basketball at Raleigh community center
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon outside of a community center in Raleigh, according to Raleigh police, WTVD reports.
Quadir Ford, 22, was shot at the parking lot of Worthdale Community Center near Cooper Road around 12:30 p.m.
A witness at the scene said Ford was on his way to play basketball with a group of people.
Bugg Magnet Elementary Center for Design & Computer Sciences, a school close to where the shooting happened, went on lockdown for around 45 minutes.
Police have not currently released any suspect information.
This is a developing story.
35.779590 -78.638179