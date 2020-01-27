× Man shot, killed while on his way to play basketball at Raleigh community center

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon outside of a community center in Raleigh, according to Raleigh police, WTVD reports.

Quadir Ford, 22, was shot at the parking lot of Worthdale Community Center near Cooper Road around 12:30 p.m.

A witness at the scene said Ford was on his way to play basketball with a group of people.

Bugg Magnet Elementary Center for Design & Computer Sciences, a school close to where the shooting happened, went on lockdown for around 45 minutes.

Police have not currently released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

