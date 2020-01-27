Greensboro Police Department running out of space for seized weapons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Police Department has seized more than 1,100 guns in the last year and now they're beginning to run out of room to store them.

"At this point, we do have to keep them for essentially forever until something changes about the law that would allow us to destroy those weapons," Deputy Chief Brian James said.

In 2019, Greensboro police stored 2,000 illegal weapons.

"Guns that we take off the street that was used for illegal purposes, once those cases have been adjudicated we're not able to destroy those weapons," James said.

This is also a challenge for other law enforcement agencies in the Triad.

A Winston-Salem police spokesperson told FOX8 that same 2013 legislation means guns that are in working condition or have serial numbers cannot be destroyed.

"Something would have to change about the law in order to allow us to destroy those weapons. That would be the optimal solution," James said.

Guns no longer needed for evidence in a criminal case can be sold as long as they are legal, the serial number has bot been tampered with and they are sold outside of North Carolina and South Carolina.

High Point police used the option to sell guns to help balance their overcrowding problem. In 2019, High Point police confiscated over 700 guns.

The Greensboro Police Department doesn't sell the guns and they continue to store them.

"We will look at additional storage because the only other option would be to sell those weapons and we won't do that," James said.

GPD is planning to search for additional space within the department. They are aware this is just a temporary fix to something that will need a long-term solution.