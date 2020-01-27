Watch Live: President Trump’s legal team to continue presenting before Senate in impeachment trial

Flags at half-staff to honor NC soldier who died in Syria

Posted 3:21 pm, January 27, 2020, by
Data pix.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all of the US flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of Army Specialist Antonio I. Moore, 22,  of Wilmington.

Moore died after an accident in Syria Friday, according to the Department of Defense.

The government says he died in a "rollover accident."

Saturday's media release says that he was conducting "route clearing operations."

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, N.C.

The incident is being investigated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.