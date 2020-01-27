Flags at half-staff to honor NC soldier who died in Syria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all of the US flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of Army Specialist Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington.

.@NC_Governor Cooper today ordered all US and NC flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today in honor of Spc. Antonio I. Moore, who lost his life in an accident while carrying out operations in Syria. Read more here: https://t.co/HshIKHXWn4 pic.twitter.com/aH2Wbmjj9r — NCDOA (@NCDOA) January 27, 2020

Moore died after an accident in Syria Friday, according to the Department of Defense.

The government says he died in a "rollover accident."

Saturday's media release says that he was conducting "route clearing operations."

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, N.C.

The incident is being investigated.