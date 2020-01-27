Watch Live: President Trump’s legal team to continue presenting before Senate in impeachment trial

ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game Monday night in honor of late basketball legend

ESPN will re-air Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game on Monday night in honor of the late basketball legend who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The game took place on April 13, 2016, with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center.

Bryant delivered a “vintage Kobe” performance in the game, scoring 60 points.

The game will air at 9 p.m. ET.

Bryant and his daughter, 13-year-old Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, were among nine people killed in the crash, which happened Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

