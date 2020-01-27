Dog park and pub to open in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- City leaders Midtown Greensboro is experiencing an economic boom.

The used car dealer, Bryce’s Imports, moved out of its 1214 Battleground Avenue location about a month ago.

The building is in between Pig Pounder Brewery and Mac’s Speed Shop. In the coming weeks, the property will transform into an indoor/outdoor dog park and pub.

“There’s going to be turf and outside area and fresh air—something we do not have at our existing building, so that’s going to be a huge change,” said Paula Dozier.

FOX8 last spoke to Paula while she was searching for a new place for her business—The Barking Deck. Now she’s found a new home for the dog park and pub in Midtown Greensboro.

“I think Midtown because it is such an up and coming area. It’s close to downtown. A lot of people are familiar with it,” Dozier said.

The deck will be renamed Doggo’s Dog Park and Pub and will move into the former Bryce’s Imports.

“When we finally found out we were coming to Midtown, we were like 'this is perfect.' We have this really cool front part of the building, so we’re just going to put some really fun bright colors on there and hopefully blend right in with our new neighborhood,” Dozier said.

“It’s wonderful that amenities like one of the best dog parks in the country are not only in Greensboro but in Midtown Greensboro. There’s so many unique, complementary businesses,” said Councilman Justin Outling.

Midtown is in Outling’s district. He’s paying close attention as he watches the community evolve.

“There has been a flurry of growth and activity in Midtown and of course in the past several years," Outling said.

“This is our forever home,” Dozier said.

Doggo’s joins an ax-throwing popup bar that will open across the street and a new grocery store in Westover Gallery.

Doggo’s plans to open its new location to the public in March.