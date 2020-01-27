× Church pays off millions in medical bills for more than 800 families

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Desert Springs Church paid off millions in medical bills for over 800 families in Arizona, KSAZ reports.

Church members raise money every year around Christmas time for organizations and ministries. In 2019, the church decided to pay off the medical bills for 849 families with the money that was raised.

The debt was paid off with no tax liability and no strings attached.

The church was able to pay for so many families’ debt partially because they have partnered with RIP Medical Debt, which is a nonprofit organization that helps communities by negotiating with hospitals and other medical providers.

The church raised $40,000 and was able to buy $4.9 million worth of medical debt because they negotiated such a large amount of money and were able to get pennies on the dollar.

It averages out to about $5,800 per family.