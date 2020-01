Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is unclear how much it'll cost to make repairs after recent vandalism at Cardinal Swim and Tennis Club, according to Greensboro police.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, a group of young people reportedly vandalized the tennis area of the Cardinal Swim and Tennis Club.

Both sheds were significantly damaged, and the tennis courts were damaged as well.

The vandals also scattered supplies, and chemicals were spread throughout the area.