Cardinal Swim and Tennis Club vandalized; sheds, tennis courts damaged

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Tennis courts were torn up, and a shed filled with equipment was trashed at the Cardinal Swim and Tennis Club in Greensboro.

An estimated $10-15,000 worth of damage was done in just one afternoon.

Members worked until late Sunday night to clean up the property.

They also worked with Greensboro police to find out who is responsible.

Bright blue copper sulfate was poured on the tennis courts and dozens of tennis balls covered with the chemical were scattered on the ground.

"This is really disappointing, upsetting and disheartening," said Jeff Peraldo, the former president of the club.

The vandals also dug holes in the back tennis courts, shoved a latter through the roof of a shed and put nails in the wheels of a golf cart.

"It's really disappointing that certain members, we believe, of the neighborhood, would take actions like this, that would destroy something that is so special and important to the neighborhood," Peraldo said.

He believes they may know who is responsible for destroying what he and other members of the community club consider a special place.

"Because we have such strong feelings about it, we intend to prosecute whatever criminal case we can to the fullest extent of the law," Peraldo said.

Darian Norman lives down the street from the club, and he thinks this was young kids acting out.

"It sounds like somebody is very angry at something here. It sounds more personal than anything else," Norman said.

While there are cameras at the front of the club, Norman believes another layer of protection never hurts.

"I with the cops were patrolling a little bit more," Norman said.

Club board members tell FOX8 they are increasing some of their security but are not sharing details.

Greensboro police are investigating this case, but no arrests have been made at this time.