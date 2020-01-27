Andrew Rea of YouTube cooking show ‘Binging with Babish’ talks new cookbook on FOX8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Andrew Rea launched to YouTube stardom by cooking up dishes from favorite TV shows and movies. This time, however, he's the one on TV to promote his upcoming event in Winston-Salem.

Rea's popular channel, Binging with Babish, has almost six million subscribers, and now there's a book to go with it.

The chef is in the Triad working to get the word out about his new book, "Binging with Babish."

Monday night, Rea will appear at the Southeastern Center For Contemporary Art on Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem for a show presented by Bookmarks.

Ticketing information is available online at the SECCA website.